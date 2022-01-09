Home page politics

From: Max Schäfer

divide

According to the government, the situation has calmed down after the unrest in Kazakhstan. More than 5,000 people were arrested. The developments in the news ticker.

According to the government, the situation has stabilized after the violent protests against the authoritarian regime in Kazakhstan.

There are almost 5,000 arrests across the country.

More than 40 people are killed in the riots.

Nur-Sultan – After the violent protests against the authoritarian regime in Kazakhstan, over 5,000 people have already been arrested across the country. “So far, 5135 people have been arrested in all of Kazakhstan,” reported the interior ministry of the ex-Soviet republic in the capital Nur-Sultan on Sunday morning (January 9th, 2022). The judicial authorities are investigating the detainees for various offenses.

Kazakhstan: Over 40 dead after protests against authoritarian government

The incumbent Interior Minister Erlan Turgumbayev told the television station Chabar 24 that around 400 vehicles were destroyed during the protests, most of them by the police. The Ministry of the Interior estimates the damage to property at around 175 million euros.

According to the authorities, 16 members of the security forces were killed as a result of the unrest in Kazakhstan. The AFP news agency reports that 18 security forces have been killed. In addition, around 1,300 police officers, soldiers and other members of the security authorities were injured in the violent clashes. According to the government, 26 “armed criminals” were killed and more than a thousand other demonstrators injured. However, the information could not be confirmed by an independent party.

Armed riot police detain a participant in the protests in Kazakhstan. © Vasily Krestyaninov / dpa

Protests in Kazakhstan: According to authorities and media reports, the situation has calmed down

In the meantime, “the situation has stabilized in all parts of the country,” said Interior Minister Turgumbayev. The so-called “anti-terrorist operation” is continued, however, in order to “restore order in the country”. The situation in Almaty also eased on Sunday (January 9th, 2022). According to media reports, around 30 supermarkets opened again. The airport, which was briefly occupied by demonstrators during the protests, will remain closed, according to the authorities.

After the protests in Kazakhstan, the authorities tried to restore normalcy in the country. The supply of staple foods to remote regions has been secured, the Ministry of Commerce told the Russian news agency Tass on Sunday (January 9th, 2022). The supply of liquid gas and fuel has also started again, according to the Ministry of Energy.

Kazakhstan: Many civilian deaths feared after protests

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Shomart Tokayev gave the police and army a misdirected order on Friday (07.01.2022). They were supposed to shoot “without warning” at demonstrators whom he described as “terrorists” and “bandits”. It was feared that there could be many civilian deaths – especially in the city of Almaty in the south-east of the Central Asian country, which was badly shaken by the riots.

the Former Soviet Republic of Kazakhstan rich in oil and gas* that at Russia* and China* borders, has experienced severe riots for days. The trigger for the protests against the government is considered to be displeasure at the significant increase in fuel prices. President Tokayev declared a state of emergency and asked the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for support. (Max Schäfer with dpa / AFP) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.