Declaration of emergency completed 1 month on Monday (Feb 20); during this period, 78% of the children assisted gained weight

One month after the Public Health Emergency of National Importance was declared in the Yanomami territory, more than 5,000 medical consultations were provided to indigenous people found in a serious situation of lack of assistance in the region. Among the children monitored at Casai (Casa de Saúde Indígena), 78% progressed from severe to moderate malnutrition.

According to the Secretary of Indigenous Health of the Ministry of Health, Weibe Tapeba, the operation in the region has shown positive results.

“We were able to expand our assistance capacity in Casai and in the territory in general. But we still have some challenges, such as the installation of the field hospital in Surucucu, infrastructure actions in all indigenous health units, more access to drinking water. Moving forward on these and other goals soon is our priority.”highlighted the secretary.

Emergency care is carried out by the National Force of SUS in the base poles of the regions of Auaris, Surucucu and Mission Catrimani. In Boa Vista (RR), part of the care is provided by teams of volunteers from Casai, or in the field hospital set up outside, with support from the Armed Forces. The most serious cases are referred to the capital’s hospital network.

With the coordination of the COE (Emergency Operations Center), measures are taken to mitigate the health and humanitarian crisis in which the largest demarcated territory in Brazil has been immersed in recent years, with more than 31,000 indigenous people in 376 communities.

As it has several fronts, the crisis requires inter-ministerial action and support from different institutions, with representatives who work in the COE to develop solutions divided into themes, such as logistics, health surveillance, nutrition, food, inputs, infrastructure and assistance.

Malnutrition at different levels, pneumonia, acute diarrhea, malaria and tuberculosis are some of the most diagnosed diseases among the Yanomami population. The professionals’ assessment is that most injuries are preventable and can be treated with the resources currently available in the SUS.

Fulfilling its commitment to transparency, the COE provides daily bulletins with data regarding the services performed by the health teams at Casai and at the hospitals in the region:

FIRST ACTIONS

Since the beginning of the declared emergency situation in the Yanomami territory, the Ministry of Health has sent more than 103 professionals to reinforce assistance in the region, 89 of whom are volunteers. To improve the service offered at Casai, the COE arranged for the installation of drinking fountains and clinical and nutritional assessment of all occupants – companions and patients. In addition, renovations to the kitchen and dining hall are in the planning stage, as well as the installation of a new roof and the hiring of more professionals to work on site.

It was at Casai that 15 of the 19 children hospitalized in a serious state of malnutrition gained weight and evolved to a moderate condition following the protocol drawn up by the nutrition teams.

In an attempt to reduce the need for removals to Boa Vista, the formalization of a partnership with the Expedicionários da Saúde organization is also underway for the installation of a field hospital, with accommodation, kitchen and laboratories, at the base pole in Surucucu for consultations urgency, emergency, nutritional recovery and improvement of assistance. The project should start in the coming weeks.

URGENCY JOINT

“Since the government transition report, we have identified that the Yanomami health crisis would require an inter-institutional emergency plan. At the beginning of the year, we started to articulate some actions”explains researcher Ana Lúcia Pontes, member of COE Yanomami.

On January 16, the 1st team, made up of professionals from the Ministry of Health and PAHO (Pan American Health Organization), arrived in Roraima to diagnose the situation. With a much more serious scenario than imagined, the work resulted in the situational report with the observation of the increase in worrying indices, such as the infant mortality rate.

In 2020, this indicator was 114.3 for every 1,000 live births in Yanomami Land against 11.5 in all of Brazil. Infant mortality was almost 10 times higher among indigenous people than in the Brazilian population. Faced with the seriousness of the situation and even before the end of the expeditionary mission, the government articulated the beginning of actions at Casai, with support from the Armed Forces and the expansion of food distribution by Funai and the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship.

“There was an immediate demand to expand field operations and planning began to send 9 teams from the SUS National Force to enter the area. At that moment, the action was focused on 3 poles that are Surucucu, Auaris and Mission Catrimani. In addition to one more team to stay at Casai”says Bridges.

ACCESS TO VILLAGES DURING ESPIN

In response to a request from indigenous leaders in the region, entry into the territory and Casai is restricted to professionals working in the mission, following the publication of a joint ordinance between Funai and Sesai. In a situation of extreme vulnerability, Yanomami leaders have indicated care for the image’s exposure, especially in relation to sick indigenous people and their dead.

The socio-emotional harm of undue exposure is a disorder comparable to some of the physical ailments that this population has been victims of. The request for protection has been reiterated by leaders such as Davi Kopenawa and Dário Kopenawa. All requests were duly heard and documented for decision-making that culminated in the access restriction ordinance.

Another difficulty is access to the territory, done by air in 98% of cases and limited to small aircraft and helicopters. This makes it necessary to prioritize the use of resources in emergency actions, with the transport of professionals linked to the action.

An even more delicate point is the state of the slopes in the territory. After years of abandonment, they present poor conditions of use, further reducing the ability to access the region.

FOOD DELIVERY

So far, more than 5,500 food baskets have been distributed, on an emergency basis, to the DSEI-Y (Yanomami Health District). With the help of nutritionists, foods based on nutritional values ​​close to the needs and eating habits of the indigenous people were listed.

The foodstuffs were specified by means of a technical note between Funai, Sesai and the Ministry of Social Development. The monthly delivery estimate is 12,600 baskets with an estimated coverage of 282 communities prioritized for being in a situation of food insecurity. Around 21,000 people live in these places.

TESTS FOR MALARIA AND VACCINATION

Combating malaria in the region is also a priority for the federal government. The Ministry of Health has already sent 14,300 diagnostic tests for the disease and more than 240,000 medicines to treat malaria to the Yanomami territory.

In addition, for protection against Covid-19 and other vaccine-preventable diseases, the Ministry of Health will anticipate the vaccination against covid for the Yanomami indigenous people. Around 20,000 doses of bivalent vaccines were sent to the State of Roraima to start the immunization of the Yanomami people in 6 communities: Surucucu, Kataroa, Maloca Paapiú, Auaris, Missão Catrimani and Waputha. The action should start on February 25 at Casai de Boa Vista and will then be taken to the poles.

With information from Ministry of Health.