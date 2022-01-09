Kazakh authorities arrested 5,135 people in the escalated protests in the country last week. The Russian news agency reports that Interfax On Sunday, based on a televised speech by Yerlan Turgumbaev, the Kazakhstani interior minister. Earlier, the ministry said it had already arrested about 4,400 people.

According to Turgumbaev, 125 preliminary investigations have been launched into, among other things, the use of violence against government employees, vandalism, murders and theft. About 400 vehicles are said to have been destroyed during the unrest in the country, including 346 police cars. Also, rioters are said to have seized and donned police uniforms in order to commit crimes and “undermine the authority of the authorities”.

The demonstrations started on January 2 in the western city of Zhanaozen and initially targeted the doubling of LPG prices. In the days that followed, the protest spread across the country and the protesters also made political demands. After violent clashes in Almaty, the largest city in the country, President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev resigned the government on Wednesday and declared the emergency.

As the protests and looting continued, Tokayev called for help that same Wednesday from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led military alliance of six former Soviet countries. Since Thursday, a total of 2,500 “peace troops” have arrived, helping to restore order in the country. It has been relatively quiet in the country since Friday.