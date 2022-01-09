More than 5,000 people have been arrested in Kazakhstan after large-scale demonstrations and clashes with security services, the Interior Ministry announced on Sunday morning.











The judicial authorities have launched an investigation into the detainees. They are accused of destroying dozens of shopping centers and bank buildings, the ministry said. More than 400 vehicles, including many police cars, were also demolished during the protests.

Meanwhile, authorities are focusing on getting back to normal life after the country was in chaos last week. The Ministry of Commerce has announced that supplies of basic food to remote areas have been secured, according to the Russian news agency TASS. According to the Ministry of Energy, the supply of fuel and gas has started again.

Large-scale demonstrations broke out in Kazakhstan last week after the government raised fuel prices. Protesters stormed government buildings in Almaty, the largest city in the country, among other things.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a televised address Friday morning that he had ordered the military to fire without warning if the disturbances flared up again. He declared victory over the protesters and made it clear that he would not negotiate with them. Those who do not surrender will be “destroyed,” the president said. According to Tokaev, the city of Almaty was threatened by ‘20,000 bandits’. Since Thursday, the Kazakh regime has been supported by Russian and Belarusian military personnel.

It is unknown how many fatalities have occurred since then. The government speaks of at least 20 demonstrators killed and 18 on the side of the security forces.