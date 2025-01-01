More than 500 vehicles camped on the esplanade adjacent to the Ciudad Real airport in a macro party

More than 500 vehicles are camped on the esplanade adjacent to the Ciudad Real airport on the occasion of the ‘rave’ macro party that brings together thousands of people starting this New Year’s Eve to celebrate the new year.

The National Police, as reported to Europa Press, has established a security device to prevent possible incidents but “for the moment” the people gathered “are in a completely peaceful attitude and no incident has been recorded.”

As in other years in other locations, it is expected that they will be there for six or seven days, according to these same sources. However, the presence of the National Police has been reinforced with a security device but, for now, there is “absolute tranquility.”

Since last night, the Local Police of Ciudad Real – from their social network X – reported a large concentration of vehicles on the Puertollano highway, on the occasion of a rave party next to the airport. “We are securing traffic due to the large concentration of vehicles and poor visibility,” he warned.