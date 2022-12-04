Kharkiv region is the most affected, with 112 cities isolated due to the destruction of energy infrastructure by Russian bombings. The country’s authorities urge the population to resist. More than 500 Ukrainian cities were still without power this Sunday (04/12), after Russian bombing in recent weeks severely damaged the country’s electrical infrastructure, according to an official at the Ministry of the Ukrainian Interior.

“The enemy continues to attack the country’s essential infrastructure. Currently, 507 cities in eight regions of our country are without power supply,” Yevgeniy Yenin, First Deputy Minister of the Interior, told Ukrainian television.

“The Kharkiv region is the most affected, with 112 isolated cities; in the Donetsk and Kherson regions more than 90; in the region of Mykolaiv 82; in the region of Zaporizia, 76; in the Lugansk region 43”, he detailed.

“Hold tight”

Ukrainian authorities on Saturday urged the population to “hold on” despite deteriorating living conditions. “We have to hold on,” said Vitaliy Kim, governor of the southern region of Mykolaiv.

Several times a day, Ukrainians are left without electricity and heating, which is hard to bear as temperatures have been below freezing for a few days.

The prospect of new Russian bombings against the Ukrainian energy grid raises fears of a particularly difficult winter for the population and of a new wave of civilians seeking refuge outside the country.

According to the Ukrainian energy operator DTEK, half of the Ukrainian energy network remains damaged.

md (EFE, AFP)