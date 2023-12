Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Monday (11) that it arrested more than 500 terrorist members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip over the last month.

According to an Israeli military spokesman, the arrested terrorists were taken for interrogation by the IDF and the country's intelligence service.

“More than 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists have been detained by Israeli troops and the Internal Security Service [Shin Bet] last month and were taken for interrogation by the security and intelligence apparatus,” said an Israeli military spokesman in a statement.

“Since the end of the week-long truce [que ocorreu entre os dias 24 e 30 de novembro]which was halted on December 1, Israeli forces detained approximately 140 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, including some who voluntarily surrendered and were taken by field interrogators from the Intelligence Directorate's Unit 504 and the Shin Bet for further interrogation “, adds the note.

According to the same IDF note, in November a total of 350 terrorists from Hamas and more than 120 from Islamic Jihad were arrested, some of whom were hiding inside buildings, schools and civilian shelters.

Images of terrorists being arrested on the streets of Gaza, kneeling, handcuffed or blindfolded, and being taken away in vans have gone viral on social media in recent weeks. Israel claims that all of those detained were men of military age being taken for interrogation because they were linked to Hamas.

According to the government, as the Israeli offensive intensifies in Gaza, more and more Hamas terrorists are surrendering themselves to Jewish state troops. (With EFE Agency)