Monday, January 22, 2024, 7:43 p.m.

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

More than 500 students are trained this course at the Murcia School of Hospitality and Tourism 'La Flota', which offers the Intermediate and Higher Degree training cycles in Cooking and Gastronomy, Restaurant Services, Bakery, Tourist Accommodation and Travel Agencies. In this …