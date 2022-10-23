The municipality of Blanca has concluded the events on the occasion of Writing Day, in which 558 schoolchildren from the Antonio Molina, La Milagrosa and Virgen del Pilar schools, as well as the Valle del Segura secondary school, have participated, an initiative carried out thanks to the General Book Council and under the organization of the departments of Education and Culture.

The Victoria Theater hosted the awards ceremony for the 12th edition of the short story literary contest ‘The day of writing, writing to read’, which was attended by the mayor, Pedro Luis Molina; the president of the General Book Council, Isabel Molina; the Councilor for Education, Paula Cano; the project coordinator, Sara Moreno; and the illustrator of the book that will be published with the winning stories, Estefanía Ramos.

The winners are Mario Navarro (La Milagrosa) for ‘A hidden talent’; Oumniya El Hamiti (‘The Miraculous) for ‘The Last Melody’; and Alain Carpena (Virgen del Pilar) for ‘Little Dino’. The godmother of this edition, the Galician writer María Menéndez-Ponte, read the proclamation and held a discussion with the schoolchildren.