Life as an erotic myth is full of frustrations. This was revealed by Raquel Welch in more than one interview, such as when she spoke to the magazine Rolling Stone in 1974, after starring in a suggestive campaign for Coca-Cola and being named The most desired woman of the 1970s by the magazine Playboy. “To the general public, I am America's walking, talking Coca-Cola bottle, the Marlboro woman. I hate it. I laugh because it's funny, but I hate it. Let's face it, how do you live the life of a Coca-Cola bottle? There is no tangibility in my image. I doubt people believe my parts move. Well, they do it,” defended the actress, who died in February 2023, at the age of 83, after a brief illness. Welch considered beauty “a crutch” on which she had built her career. It all started with her role as the cavewoman Loana in the film A million years ago. She only had 33 lines of dialogue – not counting the grunts – but she was wearing a tiny bikini. beige which in 1966 catapulted her to fame. Now, that bikini and other of the artist's most prized items are up for auction.

Welch, who participated in more than 30 films and fifty television programs, went from being practically unknown to one of the greatest sex symbols of the 20th century in a matter of months, acclaimed by The New York Times as “a wonderful monument to women.” And almost with that same leitmotiv, Julien's Auction has presented the exclusive sale Bombshell: The Raquel Welch Collection (The bomb: the collection of Raquel Welch), composed of costumes, prizes and souvenirs of the performer that will be auctioned on April 12 in Los Angeles (California).

More information

“Raquel Welch was that rarefied Hollywood star who had it all: grace, glamor and guts on the body of a goddess, whose stellar appearance in A million years ago became one of the most cinematic images in history and one of the posters pin-up best sellers of all time,” said Darren Julien, CEO and co-founder of Julien's Auctions, during the auction presentation, this Monday, February 19. “She was adored not only for her stunning beauty, but for her legacy of groundbreaking depictions of strong female warriors who possessed the same ferocity and fierceness as her,” he recalled.

Among the more than 500 items that make up the legacy of the actress for which her most fervent followers will now be able to bid, includes the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical, which she won in 1974 for her role as Constance. in The Three Musketeers. It is estimated that bids for it will be between 3,000 and 5,000 dollars – between 2,700 and 4,600 euros. Other of the most exclusive lots will be his Hollywood Walk of Fame plaque, estimated between 200 and 300 dollars – between 185 and 277 euros – or, in principle, the most expensive of all, his 2018 Mercedes Benz SL convertible, which It is estimated that it will reach 100,000 dollars – about 92,700 euros.

Raquel Welch in her 'Myra Breckinridge' costume (1970). Bettmann (Bettmann Archive)

As for the costume pieces, in addition to a replica of her iconic caveman bikini from A million years agomade of suede and synthetic leather and with an estimated price between 500 and 700 dollars – 460 and 648 euros -, a style dress will also be on sale. flapper what he used in the movie Wild Party (1975), a swimsuit with an American flag print inspired by the suit she wore in Myra Breckinridge (1970) ―where she became “a pioneering ally of the LGTBI community” by playing a transgender woman, according to the auction house―, or the sequin bikini she wore in the comedy Bedazzled (1967) to embody one of the seven deadly sins – lust, of course. Some more fabric has other custom-made outfits by the actress's favorite designers, Bob Mackie, Norma Kamali and Givenchy, which she wore in fashion shows and Hollywood events such as the Oscars.

Additionally, a handful of her jewelry pieces will be offered. Her diamond and 14-carat gold wedding ring stands out, from her marriage to Richard Palmer – none of her four marriages lasted too long – which is estimated to reach between 10,000 and 20,000 dollars – 9,200 and 18,500 euros. Added to this ring are a stainless steel and gold Rolex Oyster wristwatch, and several pieces from Tiffany & Co, among other jewelry.

A still from the comedy 'Bedazzled' (1967), where the actress played the sin of lust. Bettmann (Bettmann Archive)

Some of these items will be featured in a public exhibition at the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, Ireland, starting February 23, and the auction will also be available on-line through Julien's Auctions website. An auction that arrives practically a year after her death, as a tribute to an artist who has left her mark. Although, as she herself insisted in the interview Rolling Stone: “I am not a phenomenon that exists outside of time, an anachronism of sociological importance. I am a person”.