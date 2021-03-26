More than 500 flights are scheduled between Germany and Palma from March 26-April 5, which means there will be a lot more German tourists in the city throughout the Easter holidays.

Eurowings, TUIfly, Lufthansa and Condor are exceeding all forecasts as demand for holidays in Mallorca continues to soar.

All tourists must present a negative PCR from not more than 72 hours before departure when they arrive in the Balearic Islands and they must also comply with all coronavirus restrictions in Mallorca including the 22:00 curfew, the closure of bar and restaurant facilities and community services in hotels at 17:00.

The arrival of more German tourists is good news for hoteliers who say average occupancy is upwards of 70% for Easter, but it’s expected to fall slightly after April 6, then decline rapidly after April 11 when the school holidays end in Germany.

More than 2,000 plans are scheduled to take off or land at Son Sant Joan Airport from March 26-April 5th.