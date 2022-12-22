More than 500 Russian enterprises are currently working on equipment for the military taking part in the special operation to protect Donbass. On Thursday, December 22, he told Vedomosti Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov.

According to him, many manufacturers are actively involved in the implementation of the state order to provide military personnel.

“It took time to resolve issues with raw materials and materials. They increased their production along the entire chain of cooperation and got the missing volumes in friendly countries. As a result, enterprises producing equipment are now working in three shifts, ”the source said.

Manturov assured that each fighter will receive everything necessary for the effective fulfillment of the tasks of the NWO.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need to develop the potential of the Armed Forces without harming the civilian economy.

Earlier, on December 6, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called for an increase in the pace of providing employees with equipment and medicines in accordance with the real needs of the Ministry of Defense, the Russian Guard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSB.

Prior to this, on November 10, the head of state instructed the government to develop proposals to control the costs of conducting a special military operation.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start the SVO was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.