More than 500 volunteer divers, belonging to 19 diving centers or clubs in the Region, participate this Saturday in “the largest action to clean up waste accumulated on the seabed held in Spain”, which takes place on the coast of six coastal municipalities (Águilas, Cartagena, Lorca, Mazarrón, San Javier and San Pedro del Pinatar) , promoted by the Autonomous Community, to commemorate World Environment Day.

The Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Antonio Luengo, underlined in Cabo de Palos that «it is about drawing attention, with this great activity that takes place along our coastline, on the commitment that we have to assume all with the care of the environment and, in this specific case, with the sea, from which life largely comes. Garbage and plastic dumping into the sea not only affect biodiversity, but can have serious effects on our health and it is decisive that we assume our personal responsibility to avoid them.

Luengo emphasized that “the responsible use of packaging, plastics and other waste You can prevent these from reaching the sea, and these small daily actions are valuable for the conservation of marine ecosystems. Depositing waste in the appropriate places, minimizing the use of plastics, reusing and recycling, or buying and consuming responsibly, are actions that protect and preserve the sea, and that is the message we want to offer to society today.

“In addition, we emphasize that diving, whether freediving or with a bottle, allows us to contemplate the beauty of the seabed, of its habitats, of its flora and of its fauna, and we encourage everyone to get to know the sea up close, especially in a Region that has an underwater wealth that is as unquestionable as it is little known to the majority, ”said Luengo.

The clubs and associations participating in this macro-waste collection are Bachisub and Hispania, from Mazarrón; Caballito Salao, Divergente, Rivemar, Amigos del Azul, Balkysub, Divers, Islas Hormigas, Naranjito, Planeta, Scuba Murcia, Mangamar and Cimas, from Cartagena; Active World and More Sea, from San Javier; Estela and Zoea, from Águilas; and Turkana, from San Pedro del Pinatar; whose divers have carried out the tasks in strategic points of the coast of their municipal terms, selected for being places of concentration of waste.

Thus, the more than 500 participants have been distributed between the island of Paco, the breakwater of the Club de Regatas, the beach of Bahía or the fishing port in Puerto de Mazarrón; the pier, the boulevard, the beach house, the anchorage area or the main wall in La Azohía; Corral beach on Isla Plana; Zeneta, Levante beach, Fría cove, Pato cove, Cañonero cove, Medina cove and Reona cove, in Cabo de Palos; Farallón, Isla Grosa, Cala Paiño and Punta Cormorán in La Manga de San Javier; Levante bay, breakwater of Poniente beach; and the boulevard of the Juan Montiel port in Águilas; and the Mar Menor cliff and the Levante breakwater in San Pedro del Pinatar.