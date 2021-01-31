The police have arrested at least 519 people in Russia in a new day of demonstrations to demand the release of the opposition leader Alexei Navalni, according to a count by the NGO OVD-Info. According to this organization specialized in monitoring demonstrations, there were arrests in at least 35 Russian towns. Security forces have blocked access to the center of several cities to prevent protesters from gathering in these unauthorized marches.

Preparations to bolt the heart of the Russian capital began yesterday as in Saint Petersburg, where fences have also been installed to isolate the Palace Square. The Russian Police are also trying to prevent the demonstrations from taking place in other cities of the country and are doing so by arresting the coordinators of the Navalni organization’s headquarters. For example, in Volgograd, where Evgueni Kocheguin has been sentenced to 10 days’ arrest, and in Cheboksari, whose responsible, Semyon Kochkin, will have to spend 7 days in prison for calling out to the streets. In Nizhny Novgorod, the homes of five activists have been subjected to police searches.

But not only are militants from opposition organizations being detained, but also journalists from critical media. Such has been the case of Sergei Smirnov, director of the Russian digital publication “Mediazona”, a portal created in 2014 by the members of the group “Pussy Riot”, Nadezhda Tolokónnikova and María Aliójina. Smirnov was walking with his five-year-old son today when he was arrested. The reasons for the arrest have not been clarified at the moment. On Friday, Navalni’s brother, Oleg, and lawyer Liubov Sóbol were placed under house arrest until March 23, as were Aliójina and the doctor Anastasia Vasílieva, for “violating health regulations” by attending Saturday’s demonstration day 23.

Meanwhile, the Russian oligarch, Arkady Rótenberg, a longtime friend of President Vladimir Putin, denied today in an interview with the Telegram Mash channel that the Guelendzhik palace, on the shores of the Black Sea, belongs to the top Russian leader. In his words, the formidable construction “is my property.” Rótenberg maintains that the palace wants to turn it into a hotel complex. On the 19th, Navalni’s team released a report on YouTube stating that the huge mansion in the vicinity of Guelendzhik belongs to Putin and cost 100,000 million rubles (more than 1,000 million euros).