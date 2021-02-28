As good millennialIt is not surprising that Josué Rolando Cornejo finds it natural to tell his life on social networks. What may be more surprising is that this 29-year-old migrant didn’t get his first smartphone until last year. When he left his country, Honduras, in May 2019, fleeing gang violence, he had “one of those cheaper, keyboard.” To buy one of the “good guys” he would have had to spend at least a fortnight of his salary as a public transport driver in the López Arellano neighborhood, in San Pedro Sula. And what would his wife and three children eat, who would pay the rent? He wonders.

He bought his first cell phone with a camera with the money he earned from his work in front of one of the donation tents that the NGO Team Brownsville located in a refugee camp in Matamoros (Tamaulipas), in northern Mexico. With him, he saw an opportunity to tell the world what was happening in that camp at the gates of the United States, which, before the coronavirus crisis, had close to 2,000 people. And the one that President Joe Biden has set out to kill in the next few days.

Like Josué, many of the camp’s migrants had come to the United States to ask for protection, but were returned to Mexico by the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), a program implemented by the Donald Trump Administration by the one that sent more than 71,000 asylum seekers to the neighboring country to await their chance before a judge. He, his wife Yamaly Flores and their three children, who are now 15, 10 and eight years old, were among the first to be returned to Matamoros for that program in August 2019. And there came the wait, the uncertainty and a a situation that, despite the shortcomings they lived in their country of origin, they had never faced before. Without money, dirty after spending several days in the custody of the US authorities without bathing, and awake, they decided to join a group of migrants who were camping next to the border bridge.

“There were no tents, toilets, food, drinking water …”, Josué recalls. “We put the boy and the two girls under a metal bench. We slept on concrete for two weeks ”. The thing about sleeping is a saying because parents barely shut eye, worried about the safety of their children when spending the night outdoors in a state, Tamaulipas, to which the US State Department recommends not to travel because they consider that they have the higher level of risk, on a par with countries like Syria.

“Later, in September, aid began to come [de ONGs] Americans: food, water, tents, clothing, shoes … and the camp continued to grow with MPP families ”, says the migrant. Organizations from both sides of the border also brought portable toilets, water purifiers, and set up donation shops. With them came Josué’s work and cell phone, with which he began to record his complaints.

His images and narrations, which he sent to journalists and civil organizations on both sides of the border, were a form of protest. He wanted to show how, just a few meters from the United States, the rights of families like his were violated. “Since we returned, I could see a lot of racism, a lot of injustice,” he says. If it rained or a cold wave arrived, Josué was with his phone showing what migrants had to do to protect themselves from the water or the low temperatures in their tents, if there was any change in migration policies, he would go out to report what had happened. past and even interviewed other migrants to get feedback.

His videos became a window to the world of how, in the midst of all adversity, life made its way among the migrants who had been stranded for months, as a form of resistance against the messages that arrived from Washington that branded families Central American “hordes of criminals”. One of her recordings, for example, is that of Consuelo, a Guatemalan woman who gave birth to her daughter Andrea on the dirt floor of the camp, assisted by other women. As a migrant, Josué went where journalists could not go, especially when, with the pandemic, the National Migration Institute of Mexico, in charge of the camp, surrounded the settlement with fences and barbed wire.

By then Josué had realized that, if their stories were known, it would be easier to change the situation of the migrants. “I could see that when reporters came, there were a lot of changes in the camp. [Las autoridades] They came to clean in the morning, they were very active. It seemed that things were fine, but they were not, ”he says. “That was the only weapon to defend ourselves, the videos.”

Of the 18 months that he has been in Tamaulipas, he says that the hardest thing has been the feeling of insecurity in a camp, where, although no one dares to say it out loud, everyone knows that La Maña, the criminal group that controls this area of Matamoros, roam at ease. “I have never had a night’s rest even though I am living in a tent and I can see these fences. I have not had a quiet night’s rest, ”Josué told EL PAÍS last Wednesday, the day the migrants from the camp were surveyed – 750 – to implement Biden’s plan to let all cases pass MPP assets to the United States.

“He still hasn’t touched me,” Josué lamented on Friday, two days after the count. Unlike in previous days, in which he was smiling and happy to know that the end was near, he was nervous and desperate to see that all the neighbors in his area of ​​the camp, where those who had lived the longest, had already crossed they didn’t tell the United States and his family anything. A few hours later, he released a new video recorded in front of the tent that has been his home for the last year and a half: “They just gave us the news that the Cornejo Flores family is leaving tomorrow. Tomorrow we go out!”. In the recording, everyone has a smile from ear to ear, except for the oldest of the girls, Genesis, who cries with emotion.

This Saturday, the five crossed the international bridge that connects Matamoros with Brownsville (Texas), where they were received with applause by the organizations that have accompanied them in Mexican limbo. Your admission to the United States does not mean that your asylum case has been approved. It simply means that they will have the right to fight it in more dignified conditions. That their children will return to school after almost two years without a formal education and that they will finally be able to rest under a roof and sleep soundly.

