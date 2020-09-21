The results of the VII Icebreaker Festival, which took place in the city on September 19-20, were summed up in St. Petersburg. The event was attended by more than 50 thousand people in two days, according to the Federal Agency for Tourism.

The festival was held within the framework of the “Accessible Arctic” forum and the first international Arctic media congress, which were supported by Rostourism. The famous icebreakers “St. Petersburg”, “Captain Zarubin”, “Captain Sorokin”, the icebreaker type vessel “Nevskaya Zastava” and the icebreaker-museum “Krasin” were placed in the water area of ​​the Neva. The ships and decks were opened to the public on the Promenade des Anglais and on the Lieutenant Schmidt Embankment.

According to the TV channel “78” With reference to the city committee for tourism development, which was the organizer of the event, this time it was decided to focus not only on the educational part, but also on the entertainment one. Therefore, concerts, master classes, dance shows, master classes, film screenings and quizzes were held at several venues in the city. One of the St. Petersburg radio stations broadcast from the cabin of the icebreaker-museum “Krasin”.

