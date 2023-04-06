More than 50 tankers were stranded in the bay of Fos-sur-Mer due to strikes by dock workers, port workers and terminal workers in the French commune, according to an eyewitness video on April 5.

The strikes at the oil depot in Fos-sur-Mer on March 29 were reported by the TV channel BFM TV. Then it was possible to agree with the strikers, they canceled the performances. But, as the TV channel claimed, workers at three oil refineries in the region continued to strike.

According to local media, a new wave of protests will cover France on April 6. More than 70% of workers have been on strike since March. Since the middle of the month, protesters have been blocking infrastructure facilities, logistics centers, bridges, and airports.

The law to increase the retirement age was passed on March 16 without a vote in parliament. Representatives of trade unions and opposition political parties condemned the government’s move.

The next day, the opposition group LIOT put forward a vote of no confidence in the government. Mass protests took place in different cities of France.

The BFMTV channel reported that the protesters took to the streets in the cities of Nantes, Tulle, Rene and Paris, where they clashed with the police.

In Paris, protesters on Wednesday, April 5, unfurled a huge banner near the Arc de Triomphe at a rally against pension reform. The inscription on the banner on the landmark reads: “No to sixty-four”, that is, the new retirement age.