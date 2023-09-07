Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/06/2023 – 22:58

More than 50 streets and avenues in the central region of Rio de Janeiro will be closed, starting at 3 am this Thursday (7), for the Independence of Brazil parade, on Avenida Presidente Vargas, which will start at 9 am. The recommendation for the public that is going to watch the parade is to use public transport, mainly trains, buses and subways, to reach the venue. There will be no parking for cars in the area prohibited for the parade and on the side streets, according to the Rio Operations Center.

Most of the closures will be in the Centro, Cidade Nova and Estácio neighborhoods. In this way, vehicles destined for the south zone must pass through the Marcello Alencar Tunnel to reach the neighborhoods of Flamengo and Botafogo.

For other destinations in the south zone, such as Lagoa, Jardim Botânico, Gávea, Copacabana, Ipanema and Leblon, the Rebouças and Santa Bárbara tunnels must be used. For those going to Santos Dumont Airport, you must use the same tunnel or head to the airport through the Lapa neighborhood.

The guidance is to avoid passing through the Center, especially through the Candelária region, Rua Camerino, Rua Primeiro de Março, Avenida Presidente Antônio Carlos and Avenida Rio Branco, which will be partially blocked or operating with reduced flow.

In order to minimize the effects of the interdictions in the central area, the leisure area at Praça da Cruz Vermelha will be suspended.