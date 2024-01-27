In Rostov-on-Don, more than 50 residents of a 60-year-old five-story residential building, in which part of the wall collapsed, were placed in a temporary accommodation center (TAP) on the basis of one of the city schools. The head of the Rostov administration, Alexey Logvinenko, announced this on January 28.

“Currently, 53 residents are in a temporary accommodation center, which is deployed at school No. 82. 26 people are staying overnight, the rest will go to relatives,” the mayor said in his Telegram channel.

In addition, Logvinenko said that in the first half of this day, residents of the dilapidated building are planned to move to apartments of a flexible fund located on Ulanskaya Street.

“155 families are subject to resettlement, of which 140 are owners (premises area from 9 to 27 sq.m.), 15 are tenants (premises area from 14.2 to 37.8 sq.m.),” the mayor continued.

As the mayor of Rostov noted, a total of 140 residential premises in a dilapidated building were valued at a total of 169.1 million rubles. To date, 12 families have agreed to the redemption price for a total of 15.4 million rubles.

The collapse of the wall of a residential building became known earlier in the evening of January 27. Footage posted by residents on social networks shows that part of the wall on one side of the house has collapsed.

As the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Rostov Region reported, all residents were evacuated from the house. The Telegram channel of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation for Rostov-on-Don announced the start of a procedural investigation into this fact.

Meanwhile, Deputy Governor of the Rostov Region Sergei Bodryakov said that an emergency situation (emergency situation) would be introduced in the area of ​​the five-story building.

It is noted that the house, built in 1963, was declared unsafe in 2020.