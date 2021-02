More than 50 inmates died this Tuesday in a series of riots that occurred in three prisons in various cities of Ecuador, confirmed the National Police on their social networks.

“Given the events that occurred today in the CRS of Guayas, Azuay and Cotopaxi, the Ecuadorian Police is managing the control of them. At the moment, Criminalistics reports more than 50 PPL (persons deprived of liberty) deceased” , he indicated.

News in development