More than 50 people were trapped in a mine in China

Apparently it is not the first mining accident that occurs in the area.
The coal mine would have been penalized for not having the necessary security measures.
More than 50 people were trapped when a coal mine collapsed on Wednesday in the Chinese province of Inner Mongolia (north), the state news agency Xinhua reported.
The incident occurred after the collapse of at least 400 meters of surface area during the afternoon today in an open-cast mine in the Alxa region.
The events occurred around five in the afternoon. Emergency teams had pulled three people out of the collapse, two of whom had no vital signs, according to the source.
More than 200 people who are part of six rescue teams immediately mobilized to carry out the first emergency work.
According to different local media, the coal mine had been penalized for accessing a water intake without the required permitsin addition to not placing the relevant warning signs in the area.
Coal wells – a material with which China generates around 60 percent of its energy – continue to register a high accident rate in the Asian country, although in recent years the number of fatal accidents has dropped significantly.
In March last year, fourteen miners who were trapped for more than a week after an accident at a coal mine in southern China were found dead by rescue teams.
EFE
