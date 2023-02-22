More than 50 people were trapped in a mine in China

More than 50 people were trapped when a coal mine collapsed on Wednesday in the Chinese province of Inner Mongolia (north), the state news agency Xinhua reported.

The incident occurred after the collapse of at least 400 meters of surface area during the afternoon today in an open-cast mine in the Alxa region.

The events occurred around five in the afternoon. Emergency teams had pulled three people out of the collapse, two of whom had no vital signs, according to the source.

More than 200 people who are part of six rescue teams immediately mobilized to carry out the first emergency work.

(You may be interested: New landslide in Rosas, Cauca, affects the Pan-American highway).

According to different local media, the coal mine had been penalized for accessing a water intake without the required permitsin addition to not placing the relevant warning signs in the area.

Coal wells – a material with which China generates around 60 percent of its energy – continue to register a high accident rate in the Asian country, although in recent years the number of fatal accidents has dropped significantly.

In March last year, fourteen miners who were trapped for more than a week after an accident at a coal mine in southern China were found dead by rescue teams.

EFE

More news

Xi Jinping plans to visit Moscow amid the war with Ukraine

USA: this is how the rule will work that will make it difficult for migrants to access asylum

Russia: Putin’s meeting keys with the head of Chinese diplomacy on peace in Ukraine