Over 50 Palestinians were injured on the night of Sunday, May 9, in clashes with Israeli police in East Jerusalem. It is reported by “RIA News” citing the Jerusalem Red Crescent Office.

According to him, 53 people were injured in the collisions at the Al-Aqsa mosque, eight of whom were hospitalized.

The Red Crescent added that the police still do not open for them access to the Bab al-Amud area, from where a large number of injuries are reported.

Earlier, on May 8, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas called for a meeting of the UN Security Council due to the situation in East Jerusalem. He also intends to appeal to the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Human Rights Council “to take the necessary measures to protect Jerusalem” and to protect the “rights of the Palestinians and their shrines.” He gave the relevant instructions to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Palestine Riyad al-Maliki.

According to the WAFA agency, clashes with the Israeli military in eastern Jerusalem on Saturday affected about 200 Palestinians. Dozens of people were detained. The police fired rubber bullets, as well as stun grenades and tear gas, the agency said.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police began to take place in East Jerusalem with the onset of Ramadan, which this year in most Muslim countries began on April 13 and will last 30 days.