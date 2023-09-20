MMore than half of women between 15 and 29 years old (51.5%) believe that they may suffer sexual violence, 28 percentage points higher than the percentage of men (23.7%). This is one of the conclusions of the IV Youth Barometer 2023. Health and Wellbeing, which the Mutua Madrileña Foundation and Fad Juventud have published with the opinions of more than 1,500 young Spaniards between 15 and 29 years old.

The Barometer delves into the risk behaviors of young people and their perception of insecurity when they undertake them. Having risky sexual relations and participating in fights are the ones they most frequently do. 51.1% have had unprotected or risky sexual relations at least once in the last half year (19% say they do it frequently) and 40.9% have participated in a fight.

Risky behavior while driving is also common: 21.2% of young people have driven after smoking joints at least once in the last half year, while 9.1% have done so recurrently. After consuming alcohol, 26.6% of young people have driven at least once in the last six months, although fewer (7.5%) do so regularly.

The pandemic has marked a before and after in the way in which young people face certain risk behaviors (drug use, reckless driving, related to harassment and physical violence or linked to sexuality). . After the pandemic, they take less risks, but certain practices compensate them more despite the insecurity they perceive in them.

In general, a relative decrease is observed between 2021 and 2023 in the performance of risky behaviors with high frequency, this last year being a turning point considering that they had not stopped increasing since 2017. As an example, participation in fights It frequently went from a meager 1.6% in 2017 to 4.7% in 2019 and increased spectacularly in 2021, reaching 11.1%, to reduce slightly in 2023 to 9.2%. In the case of driving under the influence of drugs, a similar path has been followed in recent years.

Unprotected relationships: the greatest risk



Although unprotected sexual relations have a more erratic evolution, as they decreased in frequency in 2019 and increased again during the pandemic, they have always been the most frequent risk practices. In fact, currently, just over four out of ten declare that they never have risky sexual relations (42.9%) while more than three out of ten indicate that they have risky sexual relations from time to time (few sometimes or sometimes) (32.1%) and almost two out of ten acknowledge that they do it frequently (often or very frequently) (19%).

For Beatriz Martín Padura, general director of Fad Juventud: «Understanding how young people face risk behaviors allows us to identify the most effective strategies to prevent health problems and promote healthy behaviors. “If we know the challenges they face and the ways they address risky behaviors, we can design more appropriate programs and policies tailored to their needs.”

“This Barometer allows us to see the evolution of behaviors in youth and detect points of intervention to eliminate certain widespread behaviors that may compromise public health,” as pointed out by Lorenzo Cooklin, general director of the Mutua Madrileña Foundation.

Men face more risks



Gender and age have a clear impact on risk behavior. Men stand out above women in all the issues studied, reaching double the percentages. And young people between 15 and 19 years old tend to take on more risky situations than the older group.

During the pandemic, risk compensation figures skyrocketed, figures that vary little significantly, except in the case of drunkenness. The data show a decrease in the proportion of young people who find it completely acceptable to get drunk without losing consciousness (from 26.3% in 2021 to 17.6% currently).

Those who accept without hesitation the practice of risky sports (24.1% to 23.4%), smoking joints (from 16.5% to 15.8%) or posting intimate photos on social networks (10%) decline slightly less. to 7.8%). And other issues such as driving vehicles when drugs or alcohol have been consumed (7.7% to 8%), not using protection in sexual relations (12.5% ​​to 12.4%), consuming cocaine or pills remain relatively stable. (6.8% to 7.9%), getting into fights (8.3% to 9.3%) or driving too fast (12.1% to 14.7%).

It is compared to the 2019 data when we observe the tendency to put the benefits more ahead of the risks of all these practices, which could be a consequence of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic situation and the consequent exacerbation of the idea of ​​maximum enjoyment as a model of life. Except for posting intimate photos on social networks, which is the behavior in which it is least worth taking risks and is decreasing.