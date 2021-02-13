More than 50% of Americans surveyed believe that former US President Donald Trump should leave politics for good. Such data follow from the results of a study conducted by the TV channel CNBC…

In total, 54% of respondents supported this decision. Among Democrats, such were 81%, Republicans – 26%, independent respondents – 47%.

Among the majority of Republicans, 74% want him to remain active in some way, including 48% who want him to remain head of the Republican Party, 11% who want him to found his third party, and 12%. who say that he should remain active in politics, but not as the head of any party.

The online survey took place from February 2 to February 7 before the start of the Trump impeachment process in the upper house of the US Congress. The error of the results obtained is indicated at 3.5%.

On February 12, it was reported that the Trump defense had completed their position at an impeachment trial in the upper house of Congress.

On February 9, Trump’s lawyers called the impeachment against him an unconstitutional political theater for Democrats and called on the Senate to acquit the ex-president. In response, prosecutors from the US House of Representatives said that Trump on the day of the riots at the Capitol deliberately incited his supporters to mutiny and therefore should be convicted as part of the impeachment process.

On January 6, supporters of Donald Trump, who at that time was the president of the United States, broke into the Capitol building after the rally. Despite the unrest, Congress approved the election of Democrat Joe Biden as head of state.