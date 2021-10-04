Brazil reached 71.4% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose of an immunizing agent against Covid-19. In all states and the Federal District, the percentage exceeds 50%. The number represents 152,276,460 vaccinated people with the 1st dose or single dose until 8:38 pm on Sunday (3.Oct.2021).

.mod-newsletter.full .title, .mod-newsletter.full h1 {font-size:18px;text-transform:none;} input.submit{margin-top: 0.2px !important;} .mod-newsletter.full .title small, .mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:16px;}.mod-newsletter .title, .mod-newsletter

h1{font-family:”Prelo”,sans-serif;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=text]{font-size:14px;padding: 10px 7px;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=submit] {padding:9px 0;margin-top:-21px}.mod-newsletter.full {margin:15px 10px; padding:20px 15px 15px; border: 1px solid #d2d2d2; background:transparent; background-color#fff;}.send .container {width:100%;}.content.wp h1, .content.wp h2 .send{margin:0;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1{font-size:15px;}}.box-newsletter__single{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-pack:justify;justify-content:space-between}. box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-direction:column;flex-direction:column;width:70%}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input input[type=text]{width:92%!important;margin-bottom:5px!important}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input label{padding-top:9px!important;font-size:8pt}.box-newsletter__single label.error{padding- top:0!important;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){.mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:14px;}}@media only screen and (max-width: 767px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1 {padding-bottom:11px;}}

Receive the Poder360 newsletter

every day in your email I agree with the terms of the LGPD

The number of fully vaccinated inhabitants reached 93,671,099 – equivalent to 43.9% of the population.

In all, 242,627,892 doses were administered in the country. Of these, 1,445,435 correspond to the 3rd dose, which has already started to be applied in some municipalities.

The data is from the platform coronavirusbra1, which compiles records from the state health departments.

The vaccines applied in Brazil with two doses are CoronaVac, the immunizing agent from AstraZeneca and the one from Pfizer. Janssen’s vaccine, which requires only one dose, is also in use.

São Paulo is the state with the most advanced rate of vaccination: 81.7% of the population was vaccinated with the 1st dose or single dose. Pará has the slowest pace: 52.4% of the state’s inhabitants received the immunizing agent.

Mato Grosso do Sul leads with the largest proportion of the population fully vaccinated (58.1%). Roraima has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated (23.2%).

Here are the numbers of vaccinated by state:

THE DATA

The data is from the platform coronavirusbra1, maintained by Carlos Achy, Leonardo Medeiros, Wesley Cota and volunteers, who compile the vaccination numbers released by the state health departments.

The Ministry of Health also has a platform that disseminates data on vaccination: o Find SUS. However, the numbers take longer to update.

The ministry’s platform depends on states and municipalities filling in the data –according to the criteria of the federal government– and sending it to the folder. When a dose is applied, cities and states have 48 hours to inform the ministry. But this deadline is not always followed.

The data published by power360 is bigger than Localiza SUS because the platform’s developers coronavirusbra1 compile the numbers of each of the state secretaries. The information directly disclosed by them is more up-to-date.