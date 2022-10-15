Guadalajara Jalisco.– More than half of the annexes in Jalisco They are still not regularized, despite the fact that half of the period set for their regularization has already passed. However, there were increases in the number of registered rehabilitation centers and in the requests to obtain a certificate.

On August 11, the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, gave an ultimatum of two months for the annexes to “fix what they have to fix”, after eight men were murdered in different rehabilitation centers in the state weeks before the announcement; six of those victims died an annex of Tlaquepaque that operated illegally.

The first month of the indicated term has already passed, and according to the figures updated by the state government itself, 53.23% of the annexes continue without obtaining the certificate of the State Council against Addictions (CECAJ), although there is already progress.

“On the part of the CORPSIJAL (Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks of the State of Jalisco) we had, for example, 337 institutions and now we have 449 of this type of institutions already registered. It should be noted that in our area specialized in addictions (CECAJ) we had only 85 requests before the start of these activities and now we have 210, this means a 147% increase”, said the General Strategic Coordinator of Social Development, Ana Barbara Casillas.

We recommend you read:

“Regarding the institutions that we had registered in the single register of the Secretariat of the Social Assistance Systemwe had 544 registered institutions and with today’s cutoff we have 631 already registered, this means a 16% increase and we also have 170 in process to enter this unique registry”, he added.

Once this 60-day term is over, there will be permanent supervision of all establishments, in order to warn, suspend or sanction those who fail to comply with the regulatory framework.