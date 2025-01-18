The fires that are devastating the surroundings of the city of Los Angeles They are going to change forever the urban and socioeconomic panorama of the city of stars.

This is what Josh Altman, a real estate agent in the area, thinks, in statements collected by the portal TMZ.comensures thatl 50% of families who have been left homeless in the Palisades area, one of the areas most affected by the fire, will never return to this place.

Altman, one of the most recognized professionals in the sector in Southern California, said that the typical profile of the Palisades resident It was that of families with children. By having to relocate them to other schools, he believes that this fact will be decisive in preventing them from returning in the short term.

According to Josh Altman, in any case the neighbors will not go far, and he assures that the areas of Brentwood, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Bel-Air They will be the ones who receive these affected people.

But the business doesn’t stop. Altman says he is already negotiating dozens of deals in the Palisades, where his clients are selling land to developers who They will build new houses for new familiesa process that says will take years.

Additionally, Altman believes the tragedy will push many people out of Los Angeles County, specifically to Newport Beach or the orange countyand even knows of clients who are leaving California.