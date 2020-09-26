In the national capital Delhi, 50% of the patients recovering from corona have recovered in home isolation. This has been claimed in the data released by the Delhi government on Friday. It was told that from the first week of May to September 23, a total of 1 lakh 34 thousand 113 people in Delhi showed mild symptoms of corona.Out of these, one lakh 13 thousand 374 people were kept in home isolation. During this time the COVID protocol was applicable to the patients. According to the latest data from the Delhi government, 50 percent of the patients recovering from corona in Delhi were those who were placed in home isolation. A senior official said that the Delhi government used to put a lot of emphasis on home isolation in the Delhi model of management of Kovid-19. Gom isolation has emerged as a useful tool among the rapidly increasing number of corona patients. This greatly helped in handling the increasing load of patients.

More than two lakh corona cases

Explain that there are a total of 2,64,450 cases of infection in Delhi metropolis, while 30,867 patients are undergoing treatment. There are a total of 2,124 unoccupied areas in the national capital. On Friday, 3 thousand 827 new cases of corona virus were reported in Delhi. With this, the total cases of infection in the national capital exceeded 2.64 lakh. At the same time, the number of dead increased to 5,147 with 24 more deaths due to illness. Officials gave this information.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors and superintendents of all government hospitals in Delhi to review the status of the investigation. A total of 59,134 investigations were conducted the previous day. The rate of infection of people in Delhi is 6.47 percent. The Chief Secretary also held a review meeting with all the district magistrates regarding Kovid-19 management.