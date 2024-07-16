The building a wall in the border northern Mexico, has been supported by more than half of American citizensin an attempt to combat the high irregular crossings of migrants.

According to a Gallup poll, 53% of the population has decided to support the immigration method on the southern border of the United States, being a 13 point increase compared to the last time the company surveyed citizens.

In fact, 77% of respondents indicate that what is experienced on the border of the USA with the Mexican territory is a real “crisis”, or rather, a serious problem that must be addressed as soon as possible.

The survey results reflect that the US election campaign may have had a major influence on citizens, as they are beginning to opt for a tougher and more rigid stance to stop migration.

It is worth noting that 76% of the people who were surveyed consider it necessary to counterattack and put a greater number of police agents in place. Border Patrol to address the problem.

In general, citizens in favor of the Republican Party (Donald Trump), largely support immigration measures that include the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants and the construction of a wall on the United States border with Mexico, while Democrats have shown the greatest support for allowing recipients of the DACA programcontinue to have the opportunity to stay in the country.