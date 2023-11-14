About 169 million people ages 12 and older in the United States (59.8% of the population in that age group) used tobacco products, vaped nicotine, drank alcohol or used illegal drugs in the month before being interviewed for the Department of Health’s 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health and Human Services (HHS).

Likewise, 70.3 million people aged 12 or older (24.9%) used illegal drugs in the previous year. Marijuana was the most used illegal drug being consumed by 22% of people in that age group (61.9 million).

In 2022, 48.7 million people in that age group (17.3%) had had a substance use disorder in the previous year, and almost one in four adults aged 18 or older (23.1%) had had a mental illness in the previous year (59.3 million).

Among adolescents ages 12 to 17, 19.5% (4.8 million) had had a major depressive episode the previous year.

One in 20 adults aged 18 or older had serious suicidal thoughts (13.2 million or 5.2%), 1.5% (3.8 million) They made a plan to commit suicide and 0.6% (1.6 million) attempted suicide in the previous year.

And among teens ages 12 to 17, more than one in eight had serious thoughts of suicide (13.4% or 3.4 million), 1.7 million (6.5%) made plans, and nearly one in every 25 (3.7% or 953,000) They tried to commit suicide the previous year.

Photo: Esneyder Gutierrez

“The Survey provides an annual snapshot of behavioral health nationwide. Data guides knowledge, policy and action, and drives our shared commitment to Government, health services, industry and the community to offer resources and services to those who need them“, the head of HHS, Xavier Becerra, said in a statement.

The survey, released by the HHS Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), used a data collection system in which respondents respondedn questions in person or via the internet.

The survey has been conducted every year since 1971 and is considered a primary source of statistical information. on substance use and mental health among the US population aged 12 and older.

EFE

