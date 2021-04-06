Microsoft’s Cloud Gaming has been available in Spain since September 15, 2020, with a catalog that exceeds 150 games so that Xbox Game Pass Android users can enjoy like never before. Many of these games have been adding touch controls for a much more efficient gameplay, as they did a few months ago with these. 13 new games with touch controls, but now, we have known that they have arrived over 50 new games with touch controls to xCloud.
We have known this great news in the company of the revelation of the first Xbox Game Pass games for April via Xbox Wire, where among them we can find games like Grand Theft Auto V or MLB The Show 21, among others. Although, Microsoft has announced the arrival of more than 50 new games with touch controls to xCloud. In addition to Minecraft Dungeons, Xbox touch controls are available in Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Slay the Spire, and many more. Then we leave you with the list.
More than 50 new games with touch controls are coming to xCloud
Minecraft Dungeons
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
Streets of Rage 4
Dead cells
Guacamelee! two
Hotshot Racing
Slay the spire
Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
Undermine
New Super Lucky’s Tale
Golf With Your Friends
The Touryst
Ikenfell
ScourgeBringer
Light blue
Gears 5
DRAGON QUEST® XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age ™ – Definitive Edition
Enter The Gungeon
Fractured Minds
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
The Walking Dead: Season Two
The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
Touhou Luna Nights
River City Girls
Yes, your grace
Monster sanctuary
The Walking Dead: The Complete First SeasonWhat Remains of Edith Finch
Donut County
Bridge Constructor Portal
Nowhere Prophet
Spiritfarer
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Morkredd
Neoverse
The Little Acre
Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
Hello neighbor
Night call
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
Star renegades
Beholder Complete Edition
Monster train
Desperados III
Project Winter
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
Xeno Crisis
Stranger Things 3: The Game
Long live Piñata
Viva Piñata: TIP
Jetpac Refuelled
Leave a Reply