Microsoft’s Cloud Gaming has been available in Spain since September 15, 2020, with a catalog that exceeds 150 games so that Xbox Game Pass Android users can enjoy like never before. Many of these games have been adding touch controls for a much more efficient gameplay, as they did a few months ago with these. 13 new games with touch controls, but now, we have known that they have arrived over 50 new games with touch controls to xCloud. We have known this great news in the company of the revelation of the first Xbox Game Pass games for April via Xbox Wire, where among them we can find games like Grand Theft Auto V or MLB The Show 21, among others. Although, Microsoft has announced the arrival of more than 50 new games with touch controls to xCloud. In addition to Minecraft Dungeons, Xbox touch controls are available in Sea of ​​Thieves, Gears 5, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Slay the Spire, and many more. Then we leave you with the list. More than 50 new games with touch controls are coming to xCloud Minecraft Dungeons

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Streets of Rage 4

Dead cells

Guacamelee! two

Hotshot Racing

Slay the spire

Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3

Undermine

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Golf With Your Friends

The Touryst

Ikenfell

ScourgeBringer

Light blue

Gears 5

DRAGON QUEST® XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age ™ – Definitive Edition

Enter The Gungeon

Fractured Minds

Sort: Newest

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

Touhou Luna Nights

River City Girls

Yes, your grace

Monster sanctuary

The Walking Dead: The Complete First SeasonWhat Remains of Edith Finch

Donut County

Bridge Constructor Portal

Nowhere Prophet

Spiritfarer

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Morkredd

Neoverse

The Little Acre

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition

QUICK LOOK

Hello neighbor

Sort: Newest

Night call

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Star renegades

Beholder Complete Edition

Monster train

Desperados III

Project Winter

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

Xeno Crisis

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Long live Piñata

Viva Piñata: TIP

Jetpac Refuelled These are the 7 great games coming to Xbox in April

