The country must record between up to 51 ºC this Monday (24.jul); temperatures can cause heart attacks and strokes

On this Monday (July 24, 2023), 59,610,255 people, 17% of the US population, are under heat alert across the country.

Since the beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere, the United States has faced heat waves. You States in the south of the country are the most affected.

In June, heat waves broke records in the US. The island of Puerto Rico recorded its hottest month in over 120 years. Texas recorded the hottest 19 days in state history. Parts of Michigan, New York and Vermont, located further north in the country, also broke daily temperature records.

On July 11, the White House issued a statement stating that “The situation is alarming and requires a society-wide response to ensure communities have the support they need to plan, prepare for and recover from these extreme weather events”. Here’s the full (136 KB, in English).

On Thursday (July 20), the number of people on alert was the highest of the month, with 123,391,988, or 37% of the population, with care warnings for high temperatures.

According to data from Noaa (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), the states most affected this Monday (24.Jul) are California, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Florida, which should register between 39 ºC and 51 ºC in some regions.

According to the organization, these temperatures can cause heat cramps and exhaustion, as well as heatstroke after a long period of exposure to the sun or practice of physical exercises outdoors.

According to EPA (US Environmental Protection Agency), heat is the leading cause of climate-related death in the United States, although most heat-related deaths are preventable through prevention and intervention.

According to the agency, more than 11,000 people died of heat-related causes in the country between 1979 and 2018, most of them during the summer (from May to September).

HEAT IN THE WORLD

The Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine, USA, recorded the day 6th of July as the hottest day of the year, when the global average temperature reached 17.23 ºC. This was the 3rd high in a week in 2023. The last daily record had been recorded in August 2016, when the average global temperature reached 16.92 ºC.

In 2023 alone, more than 100 people died in Mexico because of the high temperature, which reached 49ºC. On the African continent, thermometers recorded around 50°C.

The rise in temperatures in the northern hemisphere is due to the El Niño. the weather event It is recorded when the waters of the Pacific Ocean are warmer than normal. The difference in surface temperature of the oceans with the atmosphere causes the so-called trade winds (which blow from east to west) to lose strength and speed. The sum of these factors (weaker winds and higher water temperatures) lead to changes in the transport of moisture from one region of the globe to another. El Niño can happen at periodic intervals ranging from 2 to 7 years.

For the period 2023 to 2027, there is a 66% probability that the mean annual global near-surface temperature will exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for at least 1 year during that period.