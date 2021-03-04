By May, the total volume of released vaccines against coronavirus in the Russian Federation will be more than 50 million doses, reports “Russian newspaper”, referring to Roszdravnadzor.

It is noted that production plans are increasing every month.

The department said that by March 1, about 8 million sets of doses of the drug “Sputnik V” and the first 45 thousand doses of the second Russian vaccine “EpiVacCorona” were released into civilian circulation. From the second half of March, the drug “KoviVac”, developed by the Chumakov Institute, should also appear in civil circulation.

Roszdravnadzor recalled that vaccines against coronavirus have become available thanks to the simplified procedure for the introduction of drugs into circulation, which operates in a pandemic.

Earlier it was reported that the Federal Biomedical Agency completed the first stage of preclinical trials of its own vaccine against coronavirus infection Mir-19. Clinical trials of the drug are expected to begin in July 2021. The peculiarity of this vaccine is that it is aimed at the development of cellular immunity.

