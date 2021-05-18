More than 50 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia, while 33 others were rescued by workers from an oil rig, authorities in the North African country reported Tuesday.

Defense Ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri said a boat carrying the migrants sank on Monday off Sfax, on the southeast coast of Tunisia. He claimed that Navy units were dispatched to search for missing persons.

Flavio Di Giacomo, spokesman for the Mediterranean department of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), tweeted that the 33 survivors were all from Bangladesh. He added that the vessel had set sail from Zuara, Libya, on Sunday.

The nationalities of the deceased have not been reported.

An IOM spokesperson in Tunisia, Riadh Kadhi, stated that survivors estimated that the ship was carrying about 90 people when he sailed from Libya.

This is at least the fifth ship to sink in recent months off Tunis, involving migrants fleeing conflict or poor living conditions. Earlier this month 17 migrants drowned and two were rescued after their ship sank off the Tunisian coast.

Tunisian news agency TAP reported that Navy units had rescued 113 other migrants from Bangladesh, Morocco and sub-Saharan Africa near Djerba, an island off the Tunisian coast.

Safa Msehli, IOM spokesperson in Geneva, tweeted that teams from the UN migration agency they were providing humanitarian assistance and shelter.

Libya is a frequent starting point for migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

Source: agencies