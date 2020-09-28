Highlights: Luxury car used to steal on demand, Hulia used to change after every theft

Recently, luxury car was stolen from Ghaziabad, Jodhpur and Gurgaon

Has been arrested for such incident in Delhi too, recently came out of jail

Pranjal Dixit, Faridabad

The city’s Crime Branch-30 has arrested a vicious thief who steals more than 50 luxury cars in the country. This thief used to steal expensive cars to satisfy his 16 girlfriends and his own hobbies. In police interrogation, he told that till now he has stolen about 50 cars from Delhi-NCR and many other states. Even before that he has been arrested by Delhi Police. Recently he came out of jail. After which he stole a Fortuner car from Sector-31 police station area. The accused branch has been sent to jail on Monday.

Crime Branch-30 in-charge Inspector Vimal said that Robin alias Rahul alias Hemant alias Johnny son Tituram, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Hisar, has been arrested from the Badarpur border in connection with the theft of a luxury car. The accused stole a Fortuner car on August 31 from the Sector-31 police station area of ​​the city. Since then, the crime branch became active in this case. The accused told during interrogation that he had already been arrested in Delhi. Recently he came out of jail. After which he had stolen jeep from Faridabad including Fortuner car from Gurgaon, Fortuner from Ghaziabad and Fortuner car from Jodhpur too. The crime branch has recovered the stolen Fortuner car from the city from the accused.

Every time, he used to steal after changing his style

The crime branch in-charge said that the accused has no hair on his head. In such a situation, he used to steal a different type of wig by changing his hulia. Whenever the accused went to steal, he used to go out in the morning to steal from the luxury car itself. Accused is just 12th pass.

On demand tax was stolen

In the police interrogation, the accused said that on demand coming from the market, he used to clean more hands on luxury cars. He used to take 10 minutes to open a car. He used to do all these incidents in the morning.

More than 50 luxury cars stolen

In the police interrogation, the accused told that he has stolen more than 50 luxury cars so far. Earlier he was also arrested by Delhi’s Anti Auto Theft Squad. Recently he came out of jail. As soon as he came out, he again cleared four luxury cars. The crime branch has informed Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Jodhpur police in this case.