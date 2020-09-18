The Maharashtra government transferred over 50 IPS officers, including Principal Secretary (Special), Home Department Amitabh Gupta. Gupta will now be the new Police Commissioner of Pune. The government order issued on Thursday evening said that 41 officers have been given new deployments while the rest of the officers are yet to get new deployments.

Pune Police Commissioner K.R. Venkatesham has been transferred as Additional Director General of Police (Special Operations). At the same time, DCP of Anti-Narcotics Cell Shivdeep Lande has been promoted as DIG of Anti-Terrorist Squad in Mumbai.

Gupta came into the limelight this year when he allowed two business brothers – Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan – from Khandala near Pune to Mahabaleshwar in Satara district to come under scrutiny for scams involving Yes Bank and Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank. Gave it

Gupta was sent on compulsory leave after creating a furore over the grant of travel permits to both the suspects in the corruption case. However, his leave was later canceled on the recommendation of a committee.