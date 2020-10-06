More than half of the women on some social media platforms have faced online harassment or abuse. This has been revealed in a new survey. The data came from a survey conducted by Plan International, a non-governmental organization (NGO) working for the rights and equality of girls in India. Girls are being forced to leave social media due to online abuse and harassment.The study on social media said that more than 58 percent of the girls have experienced some form of abuse. Plan International selected 14,000 girls and girls aged 15 to 25 in 22 countries, including Brazil, India, Nigeria, Spain, Thailand and the US, in this survey.

More than 50 percent of girls admitted to being abused

More than 58 percent of the girls surveyed believe that they face online abuse. The survey found that one in every five (19 percent) young women stopped or reduced their use of social media due to online harassment. One in every 10 women (12 per cent) changed their mode of expression on social media after experiencing harassment on social media.

Most abused on Facebook

Incidents of assault on women are common on social media. Attack incidents were most common on Facebook, where 39 percent of women said they faced harassment. On the other hand, 23 per cent of women on Instagram, 14 on WhatsApp, 10 on Snapchat, 9 on Twitter and 6 per cent on TickTock have experienced abuse or harassment.

‘Freedom of speech also threatened’

According to the poll, about half of the targeted girls were threatened with physical or sexual violence. Many of them stated that the abuse affected them mentally and a quarter felt physically insecure. According to Plan International Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anne-Birgitte Albrechtsen, this harassment on social media is not physical, but it poses a threat to women’s freedom of expression.

Girls from all over the world wrote a letter

The special thing is that an open letter has been written on behalf of girls from all over the world to Facebook, Instagram, Tick-Talk and Twitter, who have appealed to social media companies to make more effective ways to report abuse. .