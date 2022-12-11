The capital’s airports delayed 43 flights and canceled eight more flights due to bad weather in Moscow. This is evidenced by the data of the Yandex Schedule service.

As of 00:50 Moscow time, flights from Sheremetyevo Airport were the most delayed. It canceled two and delayed 20 flights.

Domodedovo delayed 16 flights and canceled four.

So far, 7 flights have been delayed in Vnukovo, two have been canceled.

No changes in flights from Zhukovsky airport were reported.

Earlier that day, due to bad weather, the Gabdulla Tukay International Airport in Kazan suspended its work.

It was noted that in the area of ​​the air harbor there was a side wind with gusts up to 15 m/s. Passengers on delayed flights were offered food, drink and hotel accommodation.

On December 11, the Russian Emergencies Ministry informed Muscovites about a storm warning in the form of rain and freezing rain. In this regard, the department urged drivers to be more careful on the roads, and pedestrians to avoid shaky structures and shelters under trees.

In addition, it was reported that a quarter of the monthly rainfall fell in Moscow in one day. Moscow Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov said that the increase in snow amounted to 14 cm. In this regard, city services began to work on high alert.

The head of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, warned that Monday, December 12, could be a record for Moscow in terms of rainfall since 1960. It is expected that from 11 to 15 mm of precipitation will fall during the day. Moreover, if in 1960 the bulk fell on snowfall, then this year a large amount of rain is expected.