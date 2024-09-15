Governor Golubev: More than 50 fires recorded in Rostov Region

Since the beginning of the day, more than 50 landscape fires have been recorded in the Rostov region. This was reported in its Telegram-channel reported the region’s governor Vasily Golubev.

“Currently, firefighters are extinguishing up to 30 fires, including in the Aksaysky, Neklinovsky and Kamensky districts. The most difficult situation is in the village of Morskoy Chulek, where the fire has spread to buildings,” the head of the Rostov region wrote.

According to Golubev, 2,061 people and almost 300 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire. He also specified that the work of rescue units is seriously complicated by storm winds.

Earlier it was reported that a powerful fire broke out in a building materials warehouse in the city of Aksay in the Rostov Region. Due to strong winds, the fire spread to private homes.

In addition, it became known that the fire, which spread to two villages in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), spread to the territory of an aluminum plant.