At least 50 people drowned in a boat carrying about 90 migrants who left Libya for Europe, Tunisian authorities confirmed on Tuesday. So far this year, 157 migrants have drowned and more than 300 have disappeared in similar shipwrecks that occurred along the Central Mediterranean route, according to the IOM.

A precarious boat from Libya and carrying dozens of migrants with the intention of touching European soil, wrecked off the coast of Tunisia on May 18 and at least 57 people drowned, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and local authorities.

Safa Msahli, IOM spokesperson for Libya, shared the testimonies of some 30 people who were rescued by Tunisian Coast Guard units and transferred to Libya. According to the survivors, they come from the Sahel and other sub-Saharan African countries.

“Our teams in Tunisia have provided humanitarian aid to those who could be rescued and also a place to take refuge,” said Msahli, who took the opportunity to call for radical changes in migration policies to avoid tragedies like these, which have been repeated in recent years. months on the popular Central Mediterranean route.

“33 Bengalis were rescued (and) another 57 drowned in a boat carrying about 90 migrants who left Libya for Europe,” confirmed Mongi Slim, a Red Crescent official.

Another official to confirm the tragedy was Mohamed Zekri, a spokesman for the Tunisian Ministry of Defense, who added that they sent units from the Navy to search for the missing.

Also Flavio Di Giacomo, spokesman for the Mediterranean coordination office of the International Organization for Migration, assured that the survivors were 33 from Bangladesh. The boat would have left Zwara in Libya, last Sunday.

❗Unfortunately another shipwreck occured off Sfax, Tunisia.

Probably at least 50 migrants went missing.

Survivors are 33, all from Bangladesh.

They had departed last Sunday from Zwara, Libya.



This is the most serious shipwreck to occur off the coast of Tunisia so far this year, although not the most important. On April 16, another group of 41 people lost their lives when they were shipwrecked off the coast of Sidi Mansour, near Sfax. Overweight and weather conditions sank the boat trying to reach Lampedusa, just before a wave of 2,000 migrants that did so in early May. The Coast Guard reported finding 21 bodies floating, including those of nine women and a child.

The fifth deadly shipwreck

Another shipwreck was reported on March 9, where 39 people died. These had left Sfax in precarious conditions. On May 10, a minor and five adults also died in another maritime accident, while another group was rescued. Last Friday, 17 migrants drowned, mostly from countries in sub-Saharan Africa and the Sahel, drifting from Zawiya, one of the points most used by smugglers.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) this year alone, around 23,500 people have managed to cross the Mediterranean irregularly, usually in rubber boats that are easily wrecked by the waves or overweight boats.

So far in 2021, the Libyan authorities have returned to their countries some 7,000 migrants intercepted by patrol cars, but another 157 drowned and more than 300 have disappeared in similar shipwrecks that occurred on this route.

Authorities blame organized crime operating in Tunisia, Algeria, Libya and Morocco for prompting migrants to take this risky sea journey to reach Italy or Spain.

