At least 49 dead in Gaza and six in Israel is the new balance of the exchange of hostilities between the group that defends the Palestinian cause Hamas and the Israeli forces. The airstrikes in Gaza and the firing of rockets into Tel Aviv represent the region’s most intense hostilities in years. The international community calls for an end to the confrontations to avoid a major conflict.

Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza until Wednesday morning, May 12, when the Islamist group and other Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets at Tel Aviv and the southern city of Beer Sheva.

In Gaza, a multi-story residential building collapsed and another was seriously damaged after being repeatedly bombed by the Israeli Air Force. Israel has said its planes had targeted and killed several Hamas intelligence leaders. Other attacks targeted what the Israeli military says were rocket launch sites, Hamas offices and the homes of leaders of the group defending the Palestinian cause.

In the Israeli city of Lod (Israel-center), several burned-out cars and a damaged house give silent testimony where a 52-year-old man and his 16-year-old daughter were killed when a rocket landed in the courtyard of their house. The Al Qasam brigades, the armed wing of the Islamist Hamas movement, launched an anti-tank missile at Israel this morning, causing one death and two injuries, the Army confirmed. The victim died later from his injuries, according to local media, bringing the death toll in Israel to six. Among the victims is an Indian citizen.

Today Jews withdrew Torah scrolls from a burned synagogue after violence broke out in mixed Arab-Jewish cities in Israel, as a result of Israeli air strikes in Gaza and clashes in Jerusalem.

“We have lost control of Lod”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of emergency in Lod, near Tel Aviv, following reports that members of Israel’s Arab minority (21%) had burned synagogues and that Jews had stoned cars driven by Arab residents.

“We have lost control of the city and the streets,” Yair Revivo, the mayor of Lod, told local media, after several nights of violent clashes in which an Arab citizen was killed and many injured. Police arrested dozens of people overnight in Lod and in mostly Arab cities in central and northern Israel, including Umm al-Fahm along the West Bank border and Jisr al-Zarqa on the Mediterranean coast.

“We condemn that the solidarity and cohesion of our people with our brothers in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip is channeled through acts of sabotage of public and private property as is happening now at the entrance to Umm al-Fahm,” he said. Samir Mahamid, Mayor of Umm. al-Fahm.

With luggage, personal documents and valuables, residents of Gaza walked away from the damaged structure of some apartments, where an airstrike destroyed part of the previously evacuated building and which Israeli forces said were used by the Ministry of the Interior, led by the militant group Hamas in Gaza.

The Al-Jawhara Tower in Gaza City was damaged by Israeli airstrikes during the night of May 12, 2021. © Mahmud Homs, AFP

“Israel is shelling civilians in their homes because they cannot stand up to the men of the resistance. We are easier targets for them,” said one woman, who identified herself only as Umm Hassan.

International community calls for a cessation of hostilities

“The Israeli security forces must exercise the utmost restraint and calibrate their use of force. The indiscriminate firing of rockets and mortars at Israeli population centers is unacceptable,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations Organization.

For its part, the White House has said that Israel had a legitimate right to defend itself from Hamas rocket attacks, but assures that Jerusalem “must be a place of coexistence”, while the European Union declared that the Palestinian attacks against Israel are “totally unacceptable” and called on all parties to aim for a reduction in the escalation and to avoid more civilian casualties.

The UN Security Council meets behind closed doors to analyze the escalating tension between Palestinians and Israelis. This May 15, the Palestinians commemorate the day of the Nakba (catastrophe, in Arabic) as the dispossession and exile that for them meant the creation of the State of Israel in 1948.

Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s largest international airport, located near the city of Lod, has been closed by heavy shelling after several shells were neutralized near the runway. Since Monday, the Islamist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad have launched more than 800 rockets at Israel, reaching Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, while the Israeli army has responded with more than 500 bombings against the enclave.

This new outbreak combines historical differences with its own peculiarities, such as the fact that it originated in Jerusalem, with the protests of Palestinian demonstrators against the restrictions of the Israeli authorities in the middle of Ramadan and the threat of evictions of Palestinian families in the be busy in the Holy City.

With EFE and Reuters