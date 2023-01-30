The two tragedies occurred in the west of the country within hours of each other. A bus accident killed at least 41 people, and a boat capsize killed at least 10 children.

In the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (northwest), specifically on Lake Tandam, a boat capsized carrying between 25 and 30 students who were part of a school excursion. Rescue efforts were immediately carried out. The information was provided to the AFP agency by police officer Mir Rauf.

Ten children between the ages of 7 and 14 were found dead and 11 others were rescued, six of them in serious condition, the official added, adding that up to eight others were still missing.

Local citizens gather as rescuers search for victims after a boat carrying students from a religious school capsized on Lake Tanda in Kohat, Pakistan on January 29, 2023. © Reuters

Earlier, at least 41 people were killed when a bus exploded after falling off a bridge north of the city of Bela in Balochistan province. “The lifeless bodies are unrecognizable,” said Hamza Anjum, an official in the Lasbela district, where the tragedy occurred.

One of the three survivors pulled from the wreckage succumbed to his injuries soon after and the other two are in serious condition, according to Hamza Anjum.

The bus was carrying 48 passengers when it collided with a pillar and fell over the railing of the bridge it was traveling on. The vehicle had traveled overnight from Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, to the port city of Karachi, some 700 kilometers to the south.

Road safety often in question in Pakistan

“We fear that the driver has fallen asleep,” Hamza Anjum said, adding that speed could also be the cause. An investigation will be launched to determine them and DNA tests will be carried out to identify the “severely mutilated” victims, the official said.

Volunteers carry the bodies of the victims, who died after a bus accident in Lasbela district, Balochistan province. The image was taken at a hospital morgue in Karachi, Pakistan on January 29, 2023. © Reuters – Akhtar Soomro

Transport safety is often questioned in Pakistan, where road fatalities are especially high due to poor road conditions, lax regulations and dangerous driving. Buses are usually full to the brim and seat belt use is not widespread. Traffic accidents are a frequent issue in the Asian nation.

In November, a minibus plunged into a water-filled ravine in the south of the country, killing 20 people, including 11 children. In August, a collision between a bus and a gasoline tanker truck on the outskirts of Multan, capital of the eastern Punjab province, caused a similar death toll.

According to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 27,000 people died on the roads of Pakistan in 2018. Deadly shipwrecks are also commonplace in the country, where many poorly maintained and overcrowded boats sail despite the risk of sinking.

Many Pakistanis do not know how to swim, especially women, discouraged by conservative local customs. For them, full suits, which are heavy when soaked, are an additional hazard in the water.

