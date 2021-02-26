The Council of the Magistracy held this Friday, at the Tecnópolis property, andl written exam for more than fifty applicants to compete for the vacancies left by the chambermaids Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi in the Federal Chamber of Comodoro Py.

It is about the chambermaids that the vice president Cristina Kirchner wants to displace of her charges because they confirmed her prosecution as head of an illicit association in the case of the Cuadernos de las Coimas.

The representative of Together for Change, Pablo Tonelli, claimed that, as ordered by the Court, contests should also be held for 36 other judges that they are in the same situation as Bruglia and Bertuzzi. But the K majority of the Magistracy delays that definition and hastens the Bruglia and Bertuzzi cases.

The exam consisted of raising a case, real or imaginary, in which the applicant must offer a judicial solution, as if he were a member of the court for which he is competing.

Then, this legal solution will be evaluated by four teachers from national public universities, one of whom must be a woman, as defined by the Council in order to correct gender inequalities.

The exams they are anonymous at the time of correction and then, based on the results, the professional and academic background are added to configure a first order of merit.

Due to the volume of registrations, more than a hundred, and the needs of health distancing, the Council chose to carry out the event in Tecnópolis, within a space of 2,400 square meters, specially conditioned for the event, although it will continue to be used for future contests.

As usually happens in the calls to occupy positions in the justice, of the 138 registered to occupy two positions in Room I of the Chamber, they finally appeared for the examination mandatory 56, reported official sources.

Among those who gave up are the federal judges Julián Ercolini, Sebastián Ramos, Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi and Federico Villena, from Lomas de Zamora and among those who did present were Sebastián Casanello, the criminal-economic judge Javier López Biscayart and the prosecutor Cecilia Incardona, among others.

The candidates had eight hours to complete the exam with a computer provided by the Council.

The 461 contest is of special interest because it defines two positions in the Federal Chamber, second instance of all Comodoro Py processes.

Currently, those places are occupied by transfer judges Bruglia and Bertuzzi, who appealed to the Court to confirm them as final judges, even though they did not have the agreement of the Senate.

Last year, the Court ruled that Bruglia and Bertuzzi were “provisional” magistrates in Chamber I and that a competition had to be held to fill their vacancies, but that they could present themselves.

Indeed, one of those present in the exam to apply for the position was Bertuzzi, which generated, among the members of the Council, some concern about whether it would not be appropriate for the chambermaid to request a license until the contest is defined.

The procedure was conducted and supervised by the president of the Selection Commission, the deputy of the “Federal Consensus” block, Graciela Camaño, and by the new president of the organization, the lawyer and academic Diego Molea.