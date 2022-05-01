Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- A great success was the second edition of All Bazaar in Guamúchil, an event in coordination with the Municipal Youth Institute of Salvador Alvarado, held at the Plaza “Pedro Infante Cruz”where hundreds of people enjoyed a pleasant afternoon, appreciating the variety of products that Alvaradans have to offer.

There were approximately 50 entrepreneurs who exhibited their products and services before the general public, in order to make their small business known.

“The goal is to encourage people to sell,” explained the director of Imju, Emilio Valdez Pigmalión.

To liven up the exhibition, various musical casts were presented, mainly youthful and with a versatile style. And as part of the promotion of art, the exhibition of drawings and paintings was held.

“We hope to continue promoting this type of activity, which also helps reactivate the economy,” said the person in charge of Youth in Salvador Alvarado.