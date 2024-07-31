UK police: More than 50 officers injured in clashes in Southport

More than 50 police officers were injured in clashes with local right-wing radicals in the British city of Southport, Sky News reported. reported Merseyside Police Federation chairman Chris McGlade.

At least 27 police officers were taken to hospital, while the rest received medical treatment and refused hospitalization. In addition to them, three service dogs were also injured.

The riots were sparked by an attack by a 17-year-old teenager who stabbed three children to death in a dance studio — girls aged 6 to 9. Outraged residents staged a protest outside the local mosque amid rumors that the perpetrator was a Muslim, though police denied this.