A woman was sentenced in Ecuador to 5 years and 4 months in jail for trying to sell her 2-year-old daughter for $400, according to the State Attorney General’s Office in a statement.

A court declared the woman author of the crime of attempted trafficking in persons after the Prosecutor’s Office presented the case, It occurred on October 24, 2022, when a citizen alert of an advertisement for the sale of a girl posted on social networks by the woman sentenced today reached the Police.

The policemen detained the woman at the Santa Elena bus terminal, where he went to supposedly deliver the girl.

At the time of the arrest, he justified his intentions by not having the financial solvency to support his daughter.

The girl was rescued and handed over to her maternal grandmother, who indicated that he did not know about the intentions of the condemned.

The Prosecutor’s Office supported this story with the testimonies of the investigating and apprehending agents, medical experts and social workers.

Also, with the reports of the agents of the National Directorate of the Specialized Police for Boys, Girls and Adolescents (Dinapen), the expert recognition of the place of the facts, the images from the surveillance cameras and the extraction of information from the cell phone of the now sentence, among other evidence.

