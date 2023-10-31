Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/31/2023 – 20:56

More than 5 thousand reports of elder abuse were registered in the country during the month of October. In the same period, 11,500 victims were treated and 182 people were arrested.

These were some of the data from Operation Virtue, to combat violence against the elderly, presented this Tuesday (31), by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. The Elderly Persons Statute completed 20 years in October.

Related news:

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, highlighted that the numbers of violence against the elderly are high in the country. He cited the latest census which reveals that the Brazilian population is, on average, increasingly older. For him, the tendency is for there to be more actions to protect the elderly, such as Operation Virtue.

“We now see IBGE indicators showing growth in the age group of the population. Probably these operations concerning elderly people actually constitute a trend,” he said.

Among the violations recorded by the Civil Police that the operation sought to combat are: exploitation, negligence and discrimination practiced against elderly people.

Operation Virtue was supported by the National Human Rights Ombudsman, through Dial 100, and the National Secretariat for the Rights of the Elderly.

Listen to the report on Radioagência Nacional: