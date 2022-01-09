More than 5 thousand people were detained, 125 criminal cases were initiated due to the riots in Kazakhstan. On Sunday, January 9, the press service of the President of the Republic Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev told reporters about this following a meeting of the operational headquarters.

“At present, 125 criminal cases have been initiated, 5.8 thousand people have been brought to the police, among them there are a significant number of foreigners. It was noted that the situation has been stabilized in all regions of the country, control over the operational situation has been established, ”the statement says.

Law enforcement agencies have freed all previously seized administrative buildings, the work of communal facilities and life support systems is being restored, the press service added.

According to the agency “Sputnik Kazakhstan”, slightly less than 100 participants in terrorist attacks and looters were detained in Almaty over the past night, 118 weapons and more than a thousand ammunition were seized.

The places where the terrorists were fighting were cleared. Almaty police are inspecting buildings for hiding terrorists, the agency reported on Telegram.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Participants of the rallies opposed the rise in prices for liquefied gas. The actions soon escalated into riots.

The situation has become especially aggravated in the largest city of the country – Alma-Ata. The protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party.

In addition, radical protesters armed themselves and began looting, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks in the city. The criminals ransacked the offices of five TV channels, tried to attack a pre-trial detention center in the city of Taldykorgan and attempted to enter the territory of a military unit in the Aktobe region.

It also became known about the security forces killed during the protests in the republic. Their number increased to 18, two of them were beheaded. In addition, the republic’s National Guard reported the death of two servicemen. The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan said that the participants in the riots also attacked doctors, more than 10 doctors were injured.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, noted that the seized government offices were terrorist groups. He added that the bandits who caused the riots had received extensive training abroad.

The commandant’s office in Alma-Ata also said that the violent actions of the attackers testified to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations.

A resident of Nur-Sultan called the events in Alma-Ata looting and massacre, not a peaceful protest.

The presidential administration of the country noted that among the militants operating in Alma-Ata there were snipers with special rifles.

On January 5, the President of Kazakhstan dismissed the government, headed the Security Council and at its meeting announced that he had applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO, which includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Belarus and Russia) for help in overcoming the terrorist threat … After that, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who holds the post of CSTO chairman, said that the organization would send collective peacekeeping forces to the republic for a limited period of time in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in that country.

Later, the CSTO secretariat reported that the Russian part of the peacekeeping contingent was being transferred to Kazakhstan by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Il-76 and An-124 planes with Russian peacekeepers and equipment arrived in the republic. The military began to carry out the assigned tasks. In addition, Belarusian peacekeepers arrived in Kazakhstan, and peacekeepers from Kyrgyzstan have already been delivered to Kazakhstan. In addition, the Russian side helped in the transfer of Armenian troops from the CSTO peacekeepers to Kazakhstan.

The CSTO peacekeepers help Kazakhstani law enforcement officers ensure the safety of life support facilities, social infrastructure, and airports.