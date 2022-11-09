In the JAO, agrarians are summing up the preliminary results of this agricultural season. The harvesting of grain crops and vegetables is almost completed. Now the bulk of agricultural machinery is involved in soybean harvesting.

According to preliminary data, it was possible to harvest more than 5 thousand hectares of early cereals. The gross harvest exceeded 6 thousand tons among the average yield of 12.2 c/ha. So far, it has not been possible to achieve last year’s yields of 15 centners per hectare.

And the leader in terms of yield among early grain crops is oats – 13.5 c/ha. Wheat and barley harvested 11.3 and 11 centners/ha, respectively.

Soybean harvesting in the JAO continues. At the moment, 64,733 hectares or 59% of the planned have been harvested. Experts, evaluating the preliminary results of harvesting, do not exclude that this year the soybean yield has increased compared to last year. This figure is 12 c/ha, and in 2021 the yield was 11 c/ha, writes EAOMedia.

Earlier it was reported that a modern year-round greenhouse complex will be built on the territory of the village of Smidovich in the Jewish Autonomous Region, in which cucumbers and tomatoes will be grown. The project of the greenhouse complex will be implemented within a few years. Next year, investors plan to organize the production of vegetables on 10 hectares, and by 2026 the area of ​​the greenhouse complex will increase to 40 hectares.