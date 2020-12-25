Corona patients are constantly being found in the state, with the number of corona patients being cured also increasing. So far, more than five and a half million corona patients have become healthy in the state.According to the 24-hour report of the state on Thursday, 1,166 new patients of corona have been found in the state. At the same time, 1,183 patients have been cured. With this, according to the report of the last 24 hours in the state, a total of 23 patients of Corona have died. In this, 6 corona patients have died in Lucknow district, while in other districts the number of deaths of corona patients is less.

Currently, 16,299 patients of Corona are in active condition in the state. So far 8,267 patients have died of corona in the state. So far 5,54,202 corona patients have been cured in the state.